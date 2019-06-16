DJ LethalBorn 18 December 1972
DJ Lethal
1972-12-18
DJ Lethal Biography (Wikipedia)
Leor Dimant (Latvian: Leors Dimants, Russian: Леор Григорьевич Димант; born December 18, 1972) better known as DJ Lethal, is a Latvian-American turntablist and producer and is best known as a member of the groups House of Pain and Limp Bizkit. As of November 2014, Lethal is touring Europe with La Coka Nostra with other former House of Pain member Danny Boy O'Connor, Non Phixion member Ill Bill and Boston rapper/actor Slaine.
