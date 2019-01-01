BENEEBorn 2000
BENEE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c352c56b-a610-4fc4-884c-704547ef30f5
BENEE Biography (Wikipedia)
Stella Bennett (born 2000), known professionally as Benee (, stylised BENEE, formerly spelt Bene) is a New Zealand musician from Grey Lynn in Auckland. She is best known for her 2018 single "Soaked", which reached number 14 on the New Zealand singles chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BENEE Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist