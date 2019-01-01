Michael McKean (born October 17, 1947) is an American actor, comedian, and musician, known for a variety of roles played since the 1970s.

McKean's first big role was playing annoying neighbor Lenny Kosnowski on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley. In the mid-1990s he was a repertory cast member on Saturday Night Live. He has played roles in several Christopher Guest ensemble films, particularly as David St. Hubbins, lead vocalist and co-lead guitarist of the fictional rock band Spinal Tap in This Is Spinal Tap. He co-wrote the song "A Mighty Wind" (from the film of the same name), which won a Grammy Award, as well as "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow" from the same film, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Song.

McKean portrayed Chuck McGill, brother of Saul Goodman, as a series regular on the AMC drama series Better Call Saul from 2015 to 2018.