Sylvio LazzariBorn 30 December 1857. Died 10 June 1944
Sylvio Lazzari
Sylvio Lazzari Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvio Lazzari (born Josef Fortunat Silvester Lazzari) (30 December 1857 – 10 June 1944) was a French composer of Austrian origin.
