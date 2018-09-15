Suzie LeBlancBorn 1961
Suzie LeBlanc
1961
Suzie LeBlanc Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzie LeBlanc CM (born 27 October 1961 in Edmundston, New Brunswick) is a Canadian soprano and early music specialist. She is also active as a teacher. She was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2014 for her contributions to music and Acadian culture.
Excerpts from Act One of La Liberazione di Ruggiero
Francesca Caccini
Francesca Caccini
Excerpts from Act One of La Liberazione di Ruggiero
Last played on
Madrigal: "Altri canti d'Amor" à 6
Claudio Monteverdi
Claudio Monteverdi
Madrigal: "Altri canti d'Amor" à 6
Last played on
Amor domiglione
Barbara Strozzi
Barbara Strozzi
Amor domiglione
Last played on
Herr, wenn ich nur dich hab BuxWV38
Dieterich Buxtehude
Dieterich Buxtehude
Herr, wenn ich nur dich hab BuxWV38
Ensemble
Last played on
John Cabot citizen of Venice (selection of works)
Bartolomeo Tromboncino
Bartolomeo Tromboncino
John Cabot citizen of Venice (selection of works)
Ensemble
Last played on
La Morte delusa: Excerpts
Giovanni Battista Bassani
Giovanni Battista Bassani
La Morte delusa: Excerpts
Nigra sum
Tarquinio Merula
Nigra sum
Nigra sum
Summi regis puerpera
Giacomo Carissimi
Giacomo Carissimi
Summi regis puerpera
Dilectus meus
Sigismondo d'India
Sigismondo d'India
Dilectus meus
Spargite flores
Nicolo Corradini, Bruce Dickey, Veronika Skuplik, Catherine Aglibut, Mieneke van der Velden, Jakob Lindberg, Kris Verhelst & Suzie LeBlanc
Spargite flores
Spargite flores
Composer
Regina coeli
Maurizio Cazzati
Maurizio Cazzati
Regina coeli
Salve, Jesu BuxWV 94
Dieterich Buxtehude
Dieterich Buxtehude
Salve, Jesu BuxWV 94
Ensemble
Last played on
Alpestre monte (HWV.81) for soprano, 2 violins & basso
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Alpestre monte (HWV.81) for soprano, 2 violins & basso
Ensemble
Last played on
Jesu, meine Freude, BuxWV60
Dieterich Buxtehude
Dieterich Buxtehude
Jesu, meine Freude, BuxWV60
Ensemble
Last played on
Aria 'Gelosia' from 'Ottone in villa'
Stephen Stubbs
Stephen Stubbs
Aria 'Gelosia' from 'Ottone in villa'
Last played on
Ich habe Lust abzuscheiden, BuxWV 77
Dieterich Buxtehude
Dieterich Buxtehude
Ich habe Lust abzuscheiden, BuxWV 77
Last played on
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Paul ODette, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Laura Pudwell, Harry van der Kamp, Howard Crook, Ellen Hargis, Suzie LeBlanc, Olivier Laquerre, Amanda Forsythe, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra & Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Performer
Last played on
