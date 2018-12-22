Famous DexBorn 6 September 1993
Famous Dex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c34cfbd6-1df2-4865-96d9-e3bb4fe0577d
Famous Dex Biography (Wikipedia)
Dexter Gore Jr. (born September 6, 1993), better known by his stage name Famous Dex, is an American rapper. He is best known for his songs "Pick It Up" and "Japan", which peaked at number 54 and 28 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Famous Dex Tracks
Sort by
Japan x AUDIO (ID Bootleg)
Famous Dex
Japan x AUDIO (ID Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japan x AUDIO (ID Bootleg)
Last played on
Japan vs. Spirit
Famous Dex
Japan vs. Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Japan vs. Spirit
Last played on
Nervous
Famous Dex
Nervous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nervous
Last played on
Japan
Famous Dex
Japan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japan
Last played on
Banger (Mamawe)
Preto Show & DaVido
Banger (Mamawe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgpb.jpglink
Banger (Mamawe)
Last played on
Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Famous Dex
Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g3kw9.jpglink
Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Last played on
Light (1XSC CLEAN)
Famous Dex
Light (1XSC CLEAN)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light (1XSC CLEAN)
Last played on
Pick It Up (Dr. Fresch Remix)
Famous Dex
Pick It Up (Dr. Fresch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g3kw9.jpglink
Pick It Up (Dr. Fresch Remix)
Last played on
Pick It Up (Instrumental)
Famous Dex
Pick It Up (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick It Up (Instrumental)
Last played on
Glock (feat. Ugly God)
Famous Dex
Glock (feat. Ugly God)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glock (feat. Ugly God)
Last played on
Back to artist