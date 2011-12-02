Grand NationalFormed 2003
Grand National
2003
Grand National Biography (Wikipedia)
Grand National is a British band from London, England who have toured extensively throughout Europe and the United States. The project is a collaboration between Rupert Lyddon (born 1975, Amersham) and Lawrence Rudd (born 1976, Weston-super-Mare), who also is a DJ and remixer. Their sound is reminiscent of early forays into electronic sound manipulation, new wave and psychedelic soul. As a live act the band usually adopt a six-piece format. There is also an unrelated group by the same moniker in the U.S.
Talk Amongst Yourselves
