Peter Erasmus Lange-MüllerBorn 1 December 1850. Died 26 February 1926
Peter Erasmus Lange-Müller (1 December 1850 – 26 February 1926) was a Danish composer and pianist. His compositional style was influenced by Danish folk music and by the work of Robert Schumann; Johannes Brahms; and his Danish countrymen, including J.P.E. Hartmann.
Tre Madonnasange (Op.65) [1900]
Piano Trio in F minor, op 53 - Allegro piacevole
Ensemble
Der var engang (Once upon a Time) op 25
