Rizwan Ahmed (born 1 December 1982), also known as Riz MC, is a British actor, rapper, and activist of Pakistani descent. As an actor, he has won one Emmy Award, out of two Emmy nominations, and was also nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and three British Independent Film Awards. He was initially known for his work in independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo (2006), Shifty (2008), Four Lions (2010), Trishna (2011), Ill Manors (2012), and The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013), before his break-out role in Nightcrawler (2014).

In 2016, he starred in Una, Jason Bourne, and as Bodhi Rook in the Star Wars Anthology film Rogue One, as well as in the HBO miniseries The Night Of, receiving critical acclaim for his performance as Nasir Khan. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, he received two nominations, for his performance in The Night Of and his guest spot in Girls; he won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for The Night Of, becoming the first Asian and first Muslim to win in the category, the first South Asian male to win an acting Emmy, and the first Muslim and first South Asian to win a lead acting Emmy. He also stars as Carlton Drake/Riot in Venom (2018).