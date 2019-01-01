Dean Buffalini (born February 23, 1965) is an American country music artist, known professionally as Dusty Drake. Drake played various venues in his native Pennsylvania for several years before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, co-writing a 1996 single for Joe Diffie. By 2003, Drake was signed to Warner Bros. Records as a recording artist. That year, he released three singles from his self-titled debut album, including "One Last Time", his first Top 40 entry on the Hot Country Songs charts. Drake released a fourth single for the label before exiting in 2004.

In 2007, he signed to the independent Big Machine Records label, charting with the single "Say Yes", co-written by Brett James, Don Schlitz and Josh Turner. An album for Big Machine was originally slated to be released in 2007 but was never issued, and after showing the same level of commitment his former label showed, Drake exited the label's roster in 2008. Overall, Drake has charted six times on the Billboard country charts. Two of his singles have reached Top 40: "One Last Time" at No. 26, and "Say Yes" at No. 36.