The dø is a French/Finnish indie pop band founded in Paris in 2005. The band is composed of Olivia Merilahti (singer and musician) and Dan Levy (multi-instrumentalist). The duo has been backed on stage by three different drummers: Jérémie Pontier (2007–08), José Joyette (2008–09), and Pierre Belleville (since 2009). Their first studio album A Mouthful topped the French charts in 2008, making them the first French act singing in English to reach that position.