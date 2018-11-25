The DøFormed 2007
The Dø
2007
The Dø Biography (Wikipedia)
The dø is a French/Finnish indie pop band founded in Paris in 2005. The band is composed of Olivia Merilahti (singer and musician) and Dan Levy (multi-instrumentalist). The duo has been backed on stage by three different drummers: Jérémie Pontier (2007–08), José Joyette (2008–09), and Pierre Belleville (since 2009). Their first studio album A Mouthful topped the French charts in 2008, making them the first French act singing in English to reach that position.
The Dø Tracks
Dust It Off.
The Dø
Dust It Off.
Dust It Off.
Last played on
Dispair, Hangover & Ecstacy
The Dø
Dispair, Hangover & Ecstacy
Dispair, Hangover & Ecstacy
Last played on
On My Shoulders
The Dø
On My Shoulders
On My Shoulders
Last played on
Too Insistent (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
The Dø
Too Insistent (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
The Calender (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
The Dø
The Calender (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
Gonna Be Sick (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
The Dø
Gonna Be Sick (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
Bohemian Dances (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
The Dø
Bohemian Dances (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2012)
Leo Leo
The Dø
Leo Leo
Leo Leo
Last played on
Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy
The Dø
Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy
Despair, Hangover & Ecstasy
Last played on
Trustful Hands
The Dø
Trustful Hands
Trustful Hands
Last played on
Miracles (Back In Time)
The Dø
Miracles (Back In Time)
Miracles (Back In Time)
Last played on
Keep Your Lips Sealed
The Dø
Keep Your Lips Sealed
Keep Your Lips Sealed
Last played on
The Wicked And The Blind
The Dø
The Wicked And The Blind
The Wicked And The Blind
Last played on
Slippery Slope
The Dø
Slippery Slope
Slippery Slope
Last played on
Gonna Be Sick
The Dø
Gonna Be Sick
Gonna Be Sick
Last played on
At Last!
The Dø
At Last!
At Last!
Last played on
