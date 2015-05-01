Rema-RemaFormed 1979. Disbanded 1980
Rema-Rema
1979
Rema-Rema Biography (Wikipedia)
Rema-Rema was a short-lived English music group, consisting of Gary Asquith (guitar/vocals), Marco Pirroni (guitar), Mick Allen (bass/vocals), Mark Cox (keyboards) and Dorothy Max Prior (drums, generally known only as "Max").
