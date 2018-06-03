Melchior Schildt (born 1592 or 1593, Hanover – 18 May 1667) was a German composer and organist of the North German Organ School. He came from a long line of church musicians who had served the town of Hanover for over 125 years. He studied with Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck from 1609 to 1612, and in 1629 replaced his recently deceased father as organist at the Marktkirche in Hanover, where he remained until his death.