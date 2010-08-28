KurbanFormed 1995
Kurban is a Turkish heavy metal band formed in 1995. The band's members are Kerem Tüzün, Burak Gürpınar, Deniz Yılmaz and Özgür Kankaynar.
The band opened for Metallica in 1999 at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, and opened for Megadeth in ROCKISTANBUL 2005.
The band broke up briefly in 2005, but reunited soon after - in late December 2006.
In 2010, Kurban released an album titled "Sahip".
