Lil TwistBorn 11 January 1993
Lil Twist
Christopher Lynn Moore (born January 11, 1993), known by his stage names Lil Twist and Twizzy F., is an American rapper from Dallas, Texas. He is signed to Young Money Entertainment.
Turnt Up
Turnt Up feat Busta Rhymes
