Liane Carroll (born 9 February 1964, London) is an English vocalist, pianist and keyboardist.

Jazz critic Dave Gelly of The Observer has described her as "one of the most stylistically flexible pianists around, with a marvellous, slightly husky singing voice". According to John Fordham of The Guardian, she is "a powerful, soul-inflected performer with an Ella Fitzgerald-like improv athleticism and an emotional frankness on ballads". Peter Quinn of Jazzwise, says: Liane Carroll has that rare ability to meld effortless, often transcendent vocal and piano technique, with heart stopping emotion and soul bearing power." Nick Hasted of The Independent says that she is "still frustratingly little-known" but calls her "one of Britain's most emotionally visceral and accomplished singers".

Her five albums since 2009 have each received four-starred reviews in The Guardian or The Observer.