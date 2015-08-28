J-SwiftBorn 1971
J-Swift
1971
J-Swift Biography (Wikipedia)
J-Swift is an Afro-Cuban Spanish American music producer responsible for songs with groups on the Delicious Vinyl Label. He has produced the hip hop groups The Pharcyde and The Wascals.
J-Swift Tracks
I Need Dat
