The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3322d3e-f2b3-43a9-8996-030622af1487
Tracks
Sort by
Lohengrin; Prelude to Act 1
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin; Prelude to Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin; Prelude to Act 1
Last played on
Spirit Of The Season
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Spirit Of The Season
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Of The Season
Last played on
Sirènes from Nocturnes
Claude Debussy
Sirènes from Nocturnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sirènes from Nocturnes
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-31T04:18:10
31
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecdxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-30T04:18:10
30
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Back to artist