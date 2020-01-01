Steve Nye is a music producer for several artists. His better known artists include Bryan Ferry (In Your Mind in 1977), Penguin Cafe Orchestra, XTC (Mummer in 1983), Japan (Tin Drum in 1981), David Sylvian (Brilliant Trees in 1984, Gone to Earth in 1986, Secrets of the Beehive in 1987), Clannad, TM Network, Scary Thieves (Scary Thieves in 1984), as well as Frank Zappa (Joe's Garage) amongst others.

Steve Nye has also worked variously as keyboardist, recording and mixing engineer. He also played for the Penguin Cafe Orchestra.