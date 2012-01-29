Anna JärvinenBorn 16 April 1970
Anna Järvinen
1970-04-16
Anna Järvinen Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Päivikki Järvinen (born 16 April 1970) is a Swedish–Finnish composer, singer and musician who was a member of the group Granada before they split in 2003. Järvinen afterwards started a solo career and has so far released four albums and worked with artists like Olle Ljungström, Melody Club, Dungen, Björn Olsson and Olavi Uusivirta.
Götgatan
Anna Järvinen
