Stockton's Wing is an Irish band formed in 1977 by four All-Ireland champion musicians - Paul Roche flute/whistle, Maurice Lennon fiddle, Tommy Hayes bodhran, and Kieran Hanrahan banjo/mandolin, along with Tony Callinan on guitar and vocals.
Rose In The Heather / Aaron's Key / O' Dea's
Dirt Track To The Sky
Dirt Track To The Sky
Fiddler John
Fiddler John
Boys Of The Lough/Star Of Munster
Boys Of The Lough/Star Of Munster
Take A Chance
Take A Chance
Aaron's Key: The Rose in the Heather / Aaron's Key / O'Dea's
Cameron Highlander's
Cameron Highlander's
Walk Away
Walk Away
Pleasant And Delightful
Pleasant And Delightful
Letting Go
Letting Go
Beautiful Affair
Beautiful Affair
Lonesome Road
Lonesome Road
STARS IN THE MORNING EAST Recording
STARS IN THE MORNING EAST Recording
THE MASTER'S DAUGHTER/blessing's/denis o'brien's Recording
Sally Lennon's Jigs
Sally Lennon's Jigs
CATALINA Recording
CATALINA Recording
The Prince's Feather: The Prince's Feather / The Corner House
The Humours of Clonmult: The Humours of Clonmult / Lough Gowna / The Congress
The Master's Daughter: The Master's Daughter / Blessings / Denis O'Brien's
Sally Lennon's
Sally Lennon's
The Maids of Castlebar / Miss Thornton's / The Cottage in the Grove / Johnny Henry's
Austin Tierney's / Jenny's Chickens
Austin Tierney's / Jenny's Chickens
