Blue Feather
Blue Feather Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Feather was a Dutch male vocal/instrumental group, who had a single called "Let's Funk Tonight", in the UK Singles Chart. It was released on the Mercury label, entered the chart on 3 July 1982, and rose to a high of number 50; it remained in the charts for four weeks. This track was used on the 2008 compilation album Return to the Playboy Mansion by Dimitri from Paris.
Blue Feather Tracks
Let's Funk Tonight
Feelgood
