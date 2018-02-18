AadhiIndian actor. Born 14 December 1982
Aadhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c325cb1e-76dc-4c86-826e-0e97760df189
Aadhi Biography (Wikipedia)
Aadhi Pinisetty is an Indian film actor who appears in Tamil and Telugu films. He debuted in 2006 with the Telugu film Oka `V` Chitram, and got his big break with 2009 film Eeram, produced by Director S. Shankar. His father, Ravi Raja Pinisetty, has directed 56 films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aadhi Tracks
Sort by
Patampoochi (Butterfly)
Sangetha T, Sathusya, Laxson & Aadhi
Patampoochi (Butterfly)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patampoochi (Butterfly)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist