Kartellen (English: The Cartel) is a Swedish gangstarap hip hop group founded in 2008 by Kinesen with Babyface, both serving life sentences in Finland for accessory to murder. Kinesen was also allegedly involved in an infamous airport multi-million robbery in 2002.[citation needed]

The band uses the materials sent by Kinesen with Babyface and others in prison and releases them for downloads. It is fronted by Sebbe Staxx (real name Sebastian Stakset), Kaka, Maskinisten. Other members joining later include Lil' Star and Lani Mo Cribbe. Established musicians and producers also contribute to the effort.

Kartellen has been a famous and provocative hip hop act portraying crime and social problems in the suburbs in their albums and mixtapes. It has coverage in mainstream media with some of their releases appearing in the Sverigetopplistan, the official Swedish Singles Chart.

Kartellen concerts are closely monitored by the Swedish police for their controversiality.[citation needed] Sebbe Staxx, with a 1-year prison record for charges related to robbery, receipt of stolen goods and weapon-related charges allegedly sent threatening messages on Twitter about the Swedish far-right politician Jimmie Åkesson who filed a complaint with the police. Sebbe Staxx later apologized to his mom and employer about his choice of words.[citation needed]