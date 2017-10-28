John ChowningBorn 22 August 1934
John Chowning
1934-08-22
John Chowning Biography
John M. Chowning (born August 22, 1934 in Salem, New Jersey) is an American composer, musician, discoverer, and professor best known for his work at Stanford University and his discovery of FM synthesis while there.
John Chowning Tracks
Phoné
John Chowning
Phoné
Phoné
Stria
John Chowning
Stria
Stria
