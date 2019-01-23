The Fantastics70s band, known for Something Old, Something New
The Fantastics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c322df7e-7836-48df-bcf2-9c419ff417eb
The Fantastics Tracks
Sort by
Something Old Something New
The Fantastics
Something Old Something New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Old Something New
Last played on
Something Old, Something New
The Fantastics
Something Old, Something New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Make Your Own Sweet Music
The Fantastics
Baby Make Your Own Sweet Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring The Fantastics
The Fantastics Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist