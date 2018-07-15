SaisharanSouth Indian playback singer. Born 16 October 1996
Saisharan
1996-10-16
Saisharan Biography (Wikipedia)
P. Sai Sharan is a Carnatic musician and Indian playback singer from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He rose to prominence after winning the third season of the Airtel Super Singer.
Saisharan Tracks
Thai Thandhai - The Destiny of Love
Hey Reengara En Izhuththayo
Mallipoo
