Daniel Lopatin (born July 25, 1982), best known by the recording alias Oneohtrix Point Never (also styled 0PN), is a Brooklyn-based American composer, producer and singer-songwriter of experimental electronic music. He began releasing synthesizer-based recordings under the moniker in the mid-2000s, receiving initial acclaim for the 2009 compilation Rifts. He explored varied styles on subsequent albums such as the sample-derived Replica (2011), and signed to British electronic label Warp in 2013 to release albums like the MIDI-based R Plus Seven (2013) and the grunge-inspired Garden of Delete (2015).

Lopatin has collaborated with artists such as Anohni, Tim Hecker, Ishmael Butler, David Byrne, and FKA Twigs. He has also participated in several side projects throughout his career, including the duo Ford & Lopatin and his influential alias Chuck Person, and has contributed scoring work to films such as The Bling Ring (2013) and Good Time (2017); the latter won him the Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.