Michael Nyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Laurence Nyman, CBE (born 23 March 1944) is an English composer of minimalist music, pianist, librettist and musicologist, known for numerous film scores (many written during his lengthy collaboration with the filmmaker Peter Greenaway), and his multi-platinum soundtrack album to Jane Campion's The Piano. He has written a number of operas, including The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat; Letters, Riddles and Writs; Noises, Sounds & Sweet Airs; Facing Goya; Man and Boy: Dada; Love Counts; and Sparkie: Cage and Beyond. He has written six concerti, five string quartets, and many other chamber works, many for his Michael Nyman Band. He is also a performing pianist. Nyman prefers to write opera rather than other forms of music.
The Draughtsman's contract - music for the film
An Eye for Optical Theory (The Draughtsman's Contract)
In Re Don Giovanni
Bird List Song
Chasing Sheep is Best Left to Shepherds (The Draughtman's Contract)
DIARY OF LOVE
Music from Gattaca
Three Ways of Describing Rain: Dhyan [Meditation]
A Zed and two noughts - music for the film: Prawn watching
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
The Piano
Take The Money And Run
MGV
The Heart Asks Pleasure First
An Eye For Optical Theory
First Region From Mgv
Memorial
Final Score
After Extra Time (Extract)
The Final Score IX (final section)
McQueen (2018): "Time Lapse"
The Piano (1993): "The Heart Asks Pleasure First/The Promise"
The Engine Turns
Molly (Wonderland)
Impromptu for 12 Fingers
THE END OF THE AFFAIR (1998): "Diary of Hate"
The Heart asks Pleasure First' from 'The Piano
Eddie
In re Don Giovanni
Chasing sheep is best left to shepherds (The Draughtsman's Contract)
The garden is becoming a robe room (The Draughtsman's Contract)
MGV; 1st Region (extract)
String Quartet No. 5 mvts V & VI
Prospero's books - music for the film
The Piano - The Heart Asks Pleasure
The Heart Asks Pleasure First/The Promise
Dreams of a Journey
Samsung Quick Drive Cycle
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
