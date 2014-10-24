Philip MichaelBorn 1982
Philip Michael
1982
Philip Michael Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Michael is a British actor and tenor. He is best known for his roles in the feature films Mamma Mia! as Pepper and the Irish Television soap series Fair City as Joshua Udenze.
Michael stood at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). He studied at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. He had also done theatre work.
