L‐FRESH The LION
Born 12 October 1988
1988-10-12
L‐FRESH The LION Biography (Wikipedia)
L-FRESH The Lion also stylised as L-FRESH The LION(born Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal) is an Australian hip hop artist. His music covers a range of issues with a social justice focus, which includes racism and prejudice. The acronym F.R.E.S.H. is for Forever Rising Exceeding Sudden Hardships, while the L and Lion refer to his middle name, Singh, which is given to Sikh men.
1 in 100,000 (feat. Raxstar)
1 in 100,000 (feat. Raxstar)
Tumbi (feat. L‐FRESH The LION & Kholcha)
Tumbi (feat. L‐FRESH The LION & Kholcha)
Get Mine (feat. Parvyn Kaur Singh)
Get Mine (feat. Parvyn Kaur Singh)
1 in 100,000 (Asian Network Session, 3 July 2017)
1 in 100,000 (Asian Network Session, 3 July 2017)
Never Alone (Asian Network Session, 3 Jul 2017)
Never Alone (Asian Network Session, 3 Jul 2017)
Pray For Me
Pray For Me
