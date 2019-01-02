L-FRESH The Lion also stylised as L-FRESH The LION(born Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal) is an Australian hip hop artist. His music covers a range of issues with a social justice focus, which includes racism and prejudice. The acronym F.R.E.S.H. is for Forever Rising Exceeding Sudden Hardships, while the L and Lion refer to his middle name, Singh, which is given to Sikh men.