Luther Johnson (born April 11, 1939, Itta Bena, Mississippi) is an American Chicago blues singer and guitarist, who performs under the name Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson. He is not to be confused with Luther "Snake Boy" Johnson, Luther "Houserocker" Johnson, from Atlanta; or Lonnie "Guitar Junior" Brooks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
