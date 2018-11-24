Carlton Ray Scott, Jr. (born March 30, 1975 in Semora, North Carolina) is an American country music artist. He started his first band at age 19, and later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the Music Business Institute. After receiving an associate's degree, he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he started another band before moving again, this time to Nashville, Tennessee. While there, Ray began writing songs, and landed two chart hits as a songwriter: "A Few Questions" by Clay Walker and "Pray for the Fish" by Randy Travis.

He eventually signed to Warner Bros. Records as a singer in 2005, releasing the album My Kind of Music. The album produced three singles in "My Kind of Music" (which peaked at number 39 on the Hot Country Songs charts), "Gone Either Way," and "I Didn't Come Here to Talk." After the release of"I Didn't Come Here to Talk", Scott left Warner Bros. Records. Ray Scott became an independent artist and producer, releasing his second album, Crazy Like Me, in 2008 on self-owned Jethropolitan Records.