The CloudsUK 80's indie band, released Get Out of My Dream
The Clouds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c30d1fdc-7486-47c4-a1df-f0dff6f17e77
The Clouds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Clouds were a Glasgow-based indie pop band from the 1980s, fronted by brothers John and Bill Charnley.
"Tranquil", The Clouds' only single (on the Subway Organisation label), had a hit on the UK Indie Chart in 1988, reaching number 13. The two songs on the records B side were "Get Out of my Dream" and "Village Green", both written by the Charnley brothers. The released track included John on guitar and vocals, Bill on keyboard and vocals, Gino Ionta on drums, Andy Brady on bass guitar and Norman Blake on lead guitar and backing vocals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Clouds Tracks
Sort by
Village Green
The Clouds
Village Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village Green
Last played on
Moon Llama Too
The Clouds
Moon Llama Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Llama Too
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
The Clouds, The Outhere Brothers, Max Cooper, Luke Vibert, Culprate, Eprom, DJ Assault, Iglooghost, Little BIG, Otto Von Schirach, 2 Bad Mice, Ceephax Acid Crew, Enduser, GFOTY, The Horrorist, Sully, Rebekah, Limewax, Remarc, The Outside Agency, Kanji Kinetic, Dr Cryptic, Billx, Billain, Stormtrooper, Hellfish, The Dj Producer, chopstick dubplate, Jacky Murda, Posthuman, Mollie Collins, Manni Dee, Spinee, Killbox, Billy Nasty, DJ Danny, Mark Archer, The Doubtful Guest, Meow Meow, King Yoof, Mandidextrous, Amon Tobin (DJ Set), Dead Man's Chest, Scanone, Krtm, Big Lad, Dave Skywalker, Hurtdeer, sample junkie, Foxdye, Cun7, NATTY CAMPBELL, Stefan ZMK (NL), Dave Shades, Microphyst, Saint Acid & The Bang Face Hard Crew, Li-z (NL), Acen, House Crew, Hollie Anthwax, Hadean & Gash, Abba Gabba and DJ Gand
Unknown venue, Southport, UK
Back to artist