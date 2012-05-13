William Clark Gable (February 1, 1901 – November 16, 1960) was an American film actor and military officer, at his height during the 1930's and 1940's, often referred to as "The King of Hollywood". He began his career appearing as an extra in Hollywood silent films between 1924 and 1926, and progressed to supporting roles with a few films for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1930. The next year, he landed his first leading role, and over the next three decades, he was a leading man in more than 60 motion pictures.

Gable was best known for Gone With The Wind (1939), as Rhett Butler opposite co-star Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Frank Capra's , It Happened One Night (1934), and was nominated for leading roles in Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) and Gable also found success commercially and critically with films such as Red Dust (1932), Manhattan Melodrama (1934), San Francisco (1936), Saratoga (1937), Test Pilot (1938), Boom Town (1940), The Hucksters (1947), Homecoming (1948), and The Misfits (1961), which was his final screen appearance.