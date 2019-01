Aviador Dro,short for El Aviador Dro Y Sus Obreros Especializados (Aviator Dro and his specialized workers), is an electronic band from Spain that formed in Madrid in 1979 with influences such as Gary Numan, Devo and Kraftwerk. They were part of the Movida Madrileña. In 1982 they created Dro Records, a Spanish independent label.

