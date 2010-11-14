El Aviador DroFormed 1979
El Aviador Dro
1979
El Aviador Dro Biography (Wikipedia)
Aviador Dro,short for El Aviador Dro Y Sus Obreros Especializados (Aviator Dro and his specialized workers), is an electronic band from Spain that formed in Madrid in 1979 with influences such as Gary Numan, Devo and Kraftwerk. They were part of the Movida Madrileña. In 1982 they created Dro Records, a Spanish independent label.
El Aviador Dro Tracks
Amor Industrial
El Aviador Dro
Amor Industrial
Amor Industrial
Nuclear Sí
El Aviador Dro
Nuclear Sí
Nuclear Sí
Nuclear Si Por Supuesto
El Aviador Dro
Nuclear Si Por Supuesto
Nuclear Si Por Supuesto
Baila La Guerra (Dance The War)
El Aviador Dro
Baila La Guerra (Dance The War)
Baila La Guerra (Dance The War)
