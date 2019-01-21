Bill CallahanBorn 3 June 1966
Bill Callahan
1966-06-03
Bill Callahan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Callahan (born June 3, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who has also recorded and performed under the band name Smog. Callahan began working in the lo-fi genre of underground rock, with home-made tape-albums recorded on four track tape recorders. Later he began releasing albums with the label Drag City, to which he remains signed today.
Bill Callahan Tracks
Rococo Zephyr
Bill Callahan
Rococo Zephyr
Rococo Zephyr
Thank Dub
Bill Callahan
Thank Dub
Thank Dub
Eid Ma Clack Shaw (6 Music Session, 13 Apr 2011)
Bill Callahan
Bill Callahan
Eid Ma Clack Shaw (6 Music Session, 13 Apr 2011)
The Wind And The Dove (6 Music Session, 24 Aug 2009)
Bill Callahan
Bill Callahan
The Wind And The Dove (6 Music Session, 24 Aug 2009)
Jim Cain (6 Music Session, 24 Aug 2009)
Bill Callahan
Bill Callahan
Jim Cain (6 Music Session, 24 Aug 2009)
Jim Cain (6 Music Session, 24 Aug 2009)
The Sing
Bill Callahan
The Sing
The Sing
Sycamore
Bill Callahan
Sycamore
Sycamore
Too Many Birds
Bill Callahan
Too Many Birds
Too Many Birds
Seagull
Bill Callahan
Seagull
Seagull
Diamond Dancer
Bill Callahan
Diamond Dancer
Diamond Dancer
Spring (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Spring (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Spring (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Ride My Arrow (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Ride My Arrow (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Ride My Arrow (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Say Valley Maker
Bill Callahan
Say Valley Maker
Say Valley Maker
Baby's Breath (6 Music Session, 13 Apr 2011)
Bill Callahan
Bill Callahan
Baby's Breath (6 Music Session, 13 Apr 2011)
Jim Cain
Bill Callahan
Jim Cain
Jim Cain
Small Plane
Bill Callahan
Small Plane
Small Plane
Spring (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Spring (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Spring (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Small Plane (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Small Plane (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Small Plane (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Eid Ma Clack Shaw
Bill Callahan
Eid Ma Clack Shaw
Eid Ma Clack Shaw
Heaven Help The Child
Bill Callahan
Heaven Help The Child
Heaven Help The Child
Night
Bill Callahan
Night
Night
The Breeze/My Baby Cries
Bill Callahan
The Breeze/My Baby Cries
The Breeze/My Baby Cries
America!
Bill Callahan
America!
America!
Spring
Bill Callahan
Spring
Spring
