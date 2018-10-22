Jessica Lea MayfieldBorn 27 August 1989
Jessica Lea Mayfield
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3b2.jpg
1989-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c30774c8-0bfe-490c-9619-1999908b0fe7
Jessica Lea Mayfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Lea Mayfield (born August 27, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter from Kent, Ohio, United States. She is known for her ominous song writing, with a plaintive minimalist style that draws on both country and rock music.
