NegativeFinnish alternative rock band. Formed 1997
Negative
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c306d351-62e9-4d04-ab9f-7d7a07059e65
Negative Biography (Wikipedia)
Negative is a Finnish glam rock band founded in 1997. The band itself labels the music as ”emotional rock’n roll”.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Negative Tracks
Sort by
Negative Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist