Nicola Martinucci Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola Martinucci (born 28 March 1941) is an Italian opera singer, particularly noted for his performances in the spinto tenor of roles Calaf in Turandot, Radamès in Aida, and the title role in Andrea Chénier.
AIDA Act Three complete
Giuseppe Verdi
