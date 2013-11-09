Steve Nieve ( "naive"; born Stephen John Nason, 21 February 1958) is an English musician and composer. In a career spanning almost 40 years, Nieve has been a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, the Imposters and Madness. He has also experienced success as a prolific session musician, featured on a wide array of other artists' recordings.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions.