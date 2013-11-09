Steve NieveBorn 19 February 1958
Steve Nieve
1958-02-19
Steve Nieve ( "naive"; born Stephen John Nason, 21 February 1958) is an English musician and composer. In a career spanning almost 40 years, Nieve has been a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, the Imposters and Madness. He has also experienced success as a prolific session musician, featured on a wide array of other artists' recordings.
In 2003, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions.
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Elvis Costello
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
The River In Reverse
Elvis Costello
The River In Reverse
The River In Reverse
Alison
Steve Nieve
Alison
Alison
