Лидия РуслановаBorn 14 October 1900. Died 21 September 1973
Lidia Andreyevna Ruslanova (sometimes spelt Lidiya or Lydia, Russian: Лидия Андреевна Русланова; 27 October 1900 in Saratov Governorate – 21 September 1973 in Moscow) was one of the greatest and best-loved performers of Russian folk songs.
Valenki, valenki
Traditional Russian, Лидия Русланова & Unnamed folk ensemble
