S. Carey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c302345e-54ae-4b4c-8708-1b949a7c4d49
S. Carey Biography (Wikipedia)
S. Carey is the moniker of musician Sean Carey of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Carey is best known as the drummer and supporting vocalist of indie folk band Bon Iver. In August 2010, Carey released his first solo album, All We Grow, which he began working on in 2008 during hiatuses from performing with the band.
Comparisons have been drawn between Carey's harmonies and those of Brian Wilson in his 2004 album Smile. His music has also been likened to that of Sufjan Stevens, Fleet Foxes, Iron & Wine, José González, Steve Reich, and Talk Talk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S. Carey Tracks
Sort by
Yellowstone
S. Carey
Yellowstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellowstone
Last played on
The Dome
S. Carey
The Dome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dome
Last played on
Hideout
S. Carey
Hideout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hideout
Creaking
S. Carey
Creaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creaking
More I See
S. Carey
More I See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More I See
Emery
S. Carey
Emery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emery
Glass
S. Carey
Glass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glass
Last played on
Brassy Sun
S. Carey
Brassy Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brassy Sun
Last played on
Rose Petals
S. Carey
Rose Petals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rose Petals
Last played on
Hundred Acres
S. Carey
Hundred Acres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hundred Acres
Last played on
Fool's Gold
S. Carey
Fool's Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool's Gold
Last played on
Move
S. Carey
Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move
Last played on
In The Stream
S. Carey
In The Stream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Stream
Last played on
Crown The Pines
S. Carey
Crown The Pines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crown The Pines
Last played on
Marfa
S. Carey
Marfa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marfa
Last played on
Two Angles
S. Carey
Two Angles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Angles
Last played on
Two Angels
S. Carey
Two Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Angels
Last played on
Mother
S. Carey
Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother
Last played on
In the Dirt
S. Carey
In the Dirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Dirt
Last played on
We Fell
S. Carey
We Fell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Fell
Last played on
Playlists featuring S. Carey
S. Carey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist