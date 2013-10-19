Najat AatabouBorn 9 May 1960
Najat Aatabou
1960-05-09
Najat Aatabou Biography (Wikipedia)
Najat Aâtabou (Arabic: نجاة اعتابو; born in Meknes) is a Moroccan singer, songwriter and composer. She is perhaps best known for her song released in 1987 "Hadi Kedba Bayna", which was sampled by the Chemical Brothers in their 2004 song "Galvanize".
Najat Aatabou Tracks
Hadi Kedba Bayna (Just Tell Me the Truth)
Hadi Kedba Bayna (Just Tell Me the Truth)
Just Tell Me The Truth
Just Tell Me The Truth
Just Tell Me The Truth
