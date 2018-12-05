The Underdog ProjectFormed 2001
The Underdog Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c30120ec-abe6-48f3-a840-379e7f92b649
The Underdog Project Biography (Wikipedia)
The Underdog Project is a German-Belgian dance group which launched its first album, It Doesn't Matter in 2001. Their hits include "Saturday" (not to be confused with "Saturday Night"; this was not released until two years after the album had come out), "Summer Jam" and "Tonight". The band has four members: Vic Krishna (vocals), Craig Smart (vocals), DJ Frank (remixes) and AJ Duncan (keyboards).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Underdog Project Tracks
Sort by
SummerJam
The Underdog Project
SummerJam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SummerJam
Last played on
Summer Jam
The Underdog Project
Summer Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Jam
Last played on
Summer Jam (Acapella)
The Underdog Project
Summer Jam (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Jam (Acapella)
Last played on
Summer Jam (MNNiA Remix)
The Underdog Project
Summer Jam (MNNiA Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Jam (MNNiA Remix)
Last played on
Summer Jam (Jamie Duggan Remix)
The Underdog Project
Summer Jam (Jamie Duggan Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Jam (Jamie Duggan Remix)
Last played on
The Underdog Project Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist