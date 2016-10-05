EuropaChorAkademieFormed 1997
EuropaChorAkademie
1997
EuropaChorAkademie Biography (Wikipedia)
The EuropaChorAkademie (European Choir Academy) is a German mixed choir, founded by Joshard Daus in 1997 as a group formed by students of two music universities, the University of Mainz and the University of the Arts Bremen. They have performed internationally and recorded choral works including Mahler's Second Symphony and Schönberg's Moses und Aron.
EuropaChorAkademie Tracks
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Orchestra
