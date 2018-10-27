OG MacoBorn 23 April 1992
OG Maco
1992-04-23
OG Maco Biography (Wikipedia)
Maco Mattox (born April 23, 1992), better known by his stage name OG Maco, is an American rapper and singer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is perhaps best known for his 2014 debut single "U Guessed It" which went viral and peaked at number 90 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He is signed to Quality Control Music since August 31, 2014, which is managed by Coach K, the former manager of both Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy, and signed to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records since May 20, 2015. He was also chosen as part of XXL magazine's "2015 Freshman Class".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
OG Maco Tracks
U Guessed It
OG Maco
U Guessed It
U Guessed It
Waved (feat. Black Josh & OG Maco)
Foreign Beggars
Waved (feat. Black Josh & OG Maco)
Waved (feat. Black Josh & OG Maco)
ID
OG Maco
ID
ID
Bad Gurlz (feat. OG Maco)
ƱZ
Bad Gurlz (feat. OG Maco)
Bad Gurlz (feat. OG Maco)
Do What It Do (STFU Remix)
OG Maco
Do What It Do (STFU Remix)
Do What It Do (STFU Remix)
Do What It Do (Juyen Sebulba Remix)
OG Maco
Do What It Do (Juyen Sebulba Remix)
Do What It Do (Juyen Sebulba Remix)
Doctor Pepper (Party Favor Remix)
Diplo
Doctor Pepper (Party Favor Remix)
Doctor Pepper (Party Favor Remix)
Do What It Do
OG Maco
Do What It Do
Do What It Do
U Guessed It (Ghastly Remix)
OG Maco
U Guessed It (Ghastly Remix)
U Guessed It (Ghastly Remix)
Doctor Pepper (Party Favour Remix)
Diplo
Doctor Pepper (Party Favour Remix)
Doctor Pepper (Party Favour Remix)
Doctor Pepper
Diplo
Doctor Pepper
Doctor Pepper
U Guessed It
OG Maco
U Guessed It
U Guessed It
The Mud
DJ Carnage
The Mud
The Mud
Doctor Pepper
Diplo
Doctor Pepper
Doctor Pepper
Doctor Pepper (Stevie G Bootleg)
Diplo
Doctor Pepper (Stevie G Bootleg)
Doctor Pepper (Stevie G Bootleg)
U Guessed It (feat. 2. Chainz)
OG Maco
U Guessed It (feat. 2. Chainz)
U Guessed It (feat. 2. Chainz)
