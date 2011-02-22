Governor Washington, Jr., known by his stage name Gio Washington (formerly Governor), is an American R&B and soul recording artist from Charles City, Virginia. He is perhaps best known as a singer-songwriter, who was once signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint, under the aegis of Atlantic Records. In 2010, he signed to the newly formed G-Note Records, a subsidiary label of 50 Cent's G-Unit Records.