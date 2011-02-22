GovernorUS R&B & hip-hop musician. Born 25 July 1983
Governor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2fc792b-e1e7-4c3e-a3f3-8d057d9b3883
Governor Biography (Wikipedia)
Governor Washington, Jr., known by his stage name Gio Washington (formerly Governor), is an American R&B and soul recording artist from Charles City, Virginia. He is perhaps best known as a singer-songwriter, who was once signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint, under the aegis of Atlantic Records. In 2010, he signed to the newly formed G-Note Records, a subsidiary label of 50 Cent's G-Unit Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Governor Tracks
Sort by
Here We Go Again (Feat. 50 Cent)
Governor
Here We Go Again (Feat. 50 Cent)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here We Go Again (Feat. 50 Cent)
Last played on
Governor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist