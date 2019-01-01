b4-4 later on Before Four (stylized as before four) was a Canadian boy band from Toronto, Ontario. The band was composed of the twins Ryan and Dan Kowarsky, and Ohad Einbinder. They were signed to Sony Records and achieved commercial success in Canada and later toured as Before Four in Germany. After the band split up, Ryan and Dan Kowarsky went on to form the vocal, musical, songwriting and producing duo RyanDan.