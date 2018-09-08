The Ad Libs were an American vocal group from Bayonne, New Jersey, United States, primarily active during the early 1960s. Featuring their characteristic female lead vocals with male "doo-wop" backing, their 1965 single "The Boy from New York City", written by George Davis and John T. Taylor, was their only Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Known originally as The Creators, the group formed in 1964 in Bayonne with Hugh Harris, Danny Austin, Dave Watt, Norman Donegan and Mary Ann Thomas. "The Boy from New York City" was released in December 1964 and, by March 1965, had peaked at number 8 on the US Hot 100. The group next recorded "He Ain't No Angel" which reached number 100 in 1965. The next two singles failed to chart, and The Ad Libs' contract was not renewed by Red Bird Records company. In 1969, they had a last R&B chart hit with the song "Giving Up", which peaked at number 34 on the US Billboard R&B chart. They continued to record into the 1980s, but never repeated the success of "The Boy from New York City".